Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum's Economic Agenda: No Tax Hikes, Major Infrastructure Investments and Wage Hikes

Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum announced no plans to increase taxes for the general population while pledging to invest in major infrastructure projects and raise the minimum wage. Maintaining social welfare programs, Sheinbaum aims for a smooth 2026 USMCA review. The peso dropped 1.3% following her comments.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 00:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 00:52 IST
Claudia Sheinbaum's Economic Agenda: No Tax Hikes, Major Infrastructure Investments and Wage Hikes
Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday that she has no plans to increase taxes for the general population but that her administration would continue to invest in major infrastructure projects and increase the minimum wage.

Sheinbaum, who will take office in October after winning a landslide election victory earlier this month, also guaranteed to maintain social welfare programs expanded under her predecessor and mentor President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The peso extended losses on Sheinbaum's comments, trading down 1.3% against the dollar.

Mexico's incoming president said she thought the planned review in 2026 of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will be "minor."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024