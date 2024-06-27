Left Menu

Historic Showdown: Biden vs. Trump in 2024's First General Election Debate

The first general election debate of the 2024 season is set, featuring a historic face-off between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in Atlanta on Thursday. This unique event marks the earliest debate in the general election cycle, even before formal party nominations.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 27-06-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 10:21 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The first general election debate of the 2024 season kicks off with a historic face-off between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in Atlanta on Thursday night.

This unprecedented matchup not only marks the earliest debate in the general election cycle but also sets the stage without formal party nominations being accepted yet.

Viewers can catch the debate live at 9 p.m. ET on CNN, moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, with streaming available on multiple platforms.

