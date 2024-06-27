Rahul Gandhi Confronts Lok Sabha Speaker Over Emergency Reference

In a notable encounter, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, voicing strong objections to the Speaker's reference to the Emergency. Describing it as 'clearly political,' Gandhi asserted that such comments could have been avoided to maintain parliamentary decorum.

Accompanied by fellow INDIA bloc leaders, Gandhi emphasized the inappropriateness of the Speaker's remarks, which were made shortly after assuming the role. The comments sparked immediate protests from Congress members, intensifying the ongoing political discourse within the Parliament.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal documented these concerns in a letter to Speaker Birla, highlighting the significance of preserving the integrity of parliamentary institutions. This event marks the beginning of what promises to be a contentious tenure for the newly elected Speaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)