Rahul Gandhi Confronts Lok Sabha Speaker Over Emergency Reference

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met Speaker Om Birla to express displeasure over the political reference to the Emergency. Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders described the Speaker's comments as avoidable, which sparked vigorous protests in the House, leading to a significant political discussion over parliamentary traditions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:14 IST
In a notable encounter, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, voicing strong objections to the Speaker's reference to the Emergency. Describing it as 'clearly political,' Gandhi asserted that such comments could have been avoided to maintain parliamentary decorum.

Accompanied by fellow INDIA bloc leaders, Gandhi emphasized the inappropriateness of the Speaker's remarks, which were made shortly after assuming the role. The comments sparked immediate protests from Congress members, intensifying the ongoing political discourse within the Parliament.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal documented these concerns in a letter to Speaker Birla, highlighting the significance of preserving the integrity of parliamentary institutions. This event marks the beginning of what promises to be a contentious tenure for the newly elected Speaker.

