Political Tussle in Karnataka: Ministers Push for More Deputy CMs

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar dismissed demands for creating three additional posts of Deputy Chief Ministers on Thursday, emphasizing that discussions should occur solely with party leadership.

Some ministers have advocated for these posts to represent Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST, and minority communities. Shivakumar is currently the sole Deputy Chief Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government.

Shivakumar expressed displeasure with public discussions on the issue, stating, 'Neither newspapers nor TV channels will provide solutions; they only offer publicity.'

