Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Law and Order in UP

In a sharp critique on Thursday, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav asserted that Uttar Pradesh has descended into lawlessness during the BJP regime's seven-year tenure.

Yadav dismissed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claims of police modernization as hollow, questioning how a government that dismantled a state-of-the-art police response system established by the previous Samajwadi administration could effectively control crime. 'The Chief Minister's claim of crime control has proven false. The BJP government has failed on every front,' Yadav stated.

The comments were in response to Adityanath's earlier declaration that law and order are pivotal to good governance, made while flagging off upgraded police response vehicles. Yadav highlighted rampant criminal activity, asserting that 'anarchy is at its peak,' with public trust eroding under BJP rule. He also accused BJP leaders and workers of fostering chaos, evidenced by recent violent incidents in Bareilly. Citing the proficient police force of the Samajwadi era, equipped with modern technology and designed to enhance public safety, Yadav lamented the current state, claiming, 'The police has become a predator instead of a protector of the public, with innocents suffering and criminals enjoying impunity.'

