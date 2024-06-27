Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Dissolves Frontal Organisations

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, spearheaded by Altaf Bukhari, announced on Thursday that it has dissolved all its frontal organisations in the Kashmir province with immediate effect.

In a statement, the party's spokesperson declared that the Youth Wing, Women Wing, and ST Wing of the party are now defunct.

No reasons were divulged for this abrupt decision, leaving many party members and political observers speculating about the motives behind the sudden disbandment.

