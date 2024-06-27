Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Dissolves Frontal Organisations

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party announced the dissolution of all its frontal organisations in Kashmir, including the Youth Wing, Women Wing, and ST Wing, effective immediately. The spokesman did not provide any reasons for this decision.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:35 IST
  Country:
  India

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, spearheaded by Altaf Bukhari, announced on Thursday that it has dissolved all its frontal organisations in the Kashmir province with immediate effect.

In a statement, the party's spokesperson declared that the Youth Wing, Women Wing, and ST Wing of the party are now defunct.

No reasons were divulged for this abrupt decision, leaving many party members and political observers speculating about the motives behind the sudden disbandment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

