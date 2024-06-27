Left Menu

Maldives Ministers Arrested for Alleged Black Magic on President Muizzu

The Maldives police have arrested two ministers, Shamnaz Saleem and Adam Rameez, for allegedly performing black magic on President Mohamed Muizzu. The two, along with other individuals, have been remanded in custody. Both ministers have been suspended from their respective posts amid ongoing investigations.

Updated: 27-06-2024 20:43 IST
In a shocking development, Maldives police have detained two serving ministers on suspicions of casting black magic on President Mohamed Muizzu, according to local media reports on Thursday.

Shamnaz Saleem, a state minister at the Environment Ministry, and her ex-husband, Adam Rameez, a minister at the President's Office, were apprehended along with two others. The police have so far remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the allegations.

Sun.mv reported that Shamnaz and two other individuals were arrested on Sunday and have been remanded in custody for seven days. Shamnaz was suspended from her post on Wednesday, and Rameez followed on Thursday.

