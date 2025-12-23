Australia Cracks Down: Gun Laws Tighten Post-Bondi Tragedy
Following a mass shooting in Bondi, Australia's New South Wales is implementing stricter gun laws and banning terrorist symbols. The legislation caps gun licences, closes a controversial prayer hall, and addresses hate speech, marking a decisive step against antisemitism and violence.
In the wake of a devastating mass shooting during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration in Bondi, New South Wales is poised to enact stringent new gun laws. The emergency legislation aims to limit individual gun licences and ban the display of terrorist symbols, as authorities take decisive action against antisemitism and violence.
The state's proposed reforms, pushed by the center-left Labor government, include capping individual gun licences at four, with exceptions for farmers who can own up to ten firearms. This response comes after the attack left 15 dead and many wounded, sparking widespread calls for tighter legislature.
Local authorities have also shut down a controversial prayer hall linked in the past to hate speech. The move received support from New South Wales Premier Chris Minns, who emphasized the need for firm actions against hate and racism. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese echoed these sentiments, vowing to address hate speech and gun control nationally.
