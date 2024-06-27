Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari Questions Use of Section 144 at Raj Bhavan

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari questioned the application of Section 144 CrPC to prevent BJP workers from protesting near Raj Bhavan, while TMC's Abhishek Banerjee faced no such restrictions during his protest. Adhikari expressed confidence in getting justice from the Calcutta High Court, where the case is under review.

Updated: 27-06-2024 21:50 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari expressed bewilderment over the imposition of Section 144 CrPC to inhibit BJP workers from demonstrating at the Raj Bhavan gate. Adhikari questioned the impartiality of these restrictions by referring to the TMC protest led by Abhishek Banerjee, which faced no such limitations.

Undaunted, Adhikari, who currently serves as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, believed justice will eventually prevail. He has steadfastly committed to respecting the decision of the Calcutta High Court, where the issue is currently being adjudicated.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee contended that the BJP's efforts to replicate the TMC's sit-in only highlight their lack of a substantive agenda. She ardently stressed that her administration would not allow key locations like the Esplanade area to be monopolized by political rallies, reserving such venues for significant events like the TMC's annual July 21 programme.

Reiterating his point, Adhikari questioned whether Section 144 CrPC was enforced during Abhishek Banerjee's demonstration, arguing for equal application of the law. He had petitioned the Calcutta High Court for permission to organize protests at the same location, advocating for the rights of post-poll violence victims. A hearing is slated for the following week.

