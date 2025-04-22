Left Menu

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes Centre After Pahalgam Terror Attack

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized the central government's handling of national security following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He linked the attack to the government's previous claims related to demonetization and Article 370's abrogation, calling for a reassessment of their strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee condemned the BJP-led central government for its handling of national security, following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Banerjee accused the government of failing to deliver on its promises of eradicating black money and terrorism through demonetization and the abrogation of Article 370, respectively. His remarks came in the wake of the deadliest assault on civilians in Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which left 26 people dead, including foreigners and locals.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Banerjee urged the government to reevaluate its policies to prevent future tragedies. He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

