"RSS did not resist Emergency...": Asaduddin Owaisi's attack on Centre

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday launched an attack on the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders did not resist the Emergency, rather they wanted the ban on the organisation to be lifted. The RSS is the ideological parent of the BJP.

In a post on 'X', Owaisi wrote, "Speaking of #Emergency, what was the Sangh Parivar up to? Following the great tradition of Sorryvarkar's mercy petitions, RSS was eager to please Indira Gandhi." "RSS leaders did not resist, they just wanted the ban on RSS to be lifted", he added.

The 21-month-long period of emergency, which was imposed by the then Congress government led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, has been in the limelight again as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, which is considered one of the most controversial periods in India's political history. The RSS was banned during the period of emergency by the then-government.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu, addressed the joint sitting of the Parliament and criticised the imposition of 'Emergency'. "Emergency was the biggest and darkest chapter of the direct attack on the Constitution. The entire country plunged into chaos during the Emergency, but the nation was victorious against such unconstitutional powers", she said.

The remarks of the President have triggered reactions from the leaders of the INDIA bloc. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to gain cheap applause by making the President deliver a speech filled with lies.

"Modi Ji is trying to gain cheap applause by making the Honorable President speak lies, which the people of India have already rejected in the 2024 elections," Kharge wrote on his official 'X' account. (ANI)

