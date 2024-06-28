Left Menu

Biden vs. Trump: Historic Clash in 2024 General Election Debate

In the first general election debate of the 2024 season, U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump sparred in Atlanta, addressing crucial issues like climate change, immigration, and foreign policy. Both candidates sought to sway undecided voters, with Biden aiming to reinforce his leadership abilities and Trump attempting to navigate past legal controversies.

The 2024 general election debate season commenced on Thursday evening in Atlanta, presenting an intense face-off between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Republican adversary, Donald Trump. The candidates deliberated on major issues such as climate change, immigration, and foreign policy, aiming to capture the support of undecided voters.

President Biden used the debate to demonstrate he is fit to tackle the country's challenges at age 81, while Trump endeavored to move beyond his felony conviction and show his suitability for a return to the White House.

This debate marks notable firsts: the unprecedented ages of the candidates and CNN's debut as a host for a general election presidential debate. The debate discussions touched on Trump's and Biden's records on climate change, immigration, and NATO, among other hot-button topics.

