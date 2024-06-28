Fiery Debate: Biden and Trump Clash Over Golf Skills

In a debate that covered various significant issues like the economy, immigration, and foreign policy, it was the argument over golf handicaps that ignited the most fiery comments between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Addressing a question about his fitness, Trump—who would be 82 by the end of his second term—proudly declared his recent success in winning two championships at one of his golf courses. “To do that, you have to be quite smart and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way,” Trump quipped. He then disparaged Biden’s golf skills, suggesting Biden couldn't “hit a ball 50 yards.”

In a quick rebuttal, Biden highlighted his own proficiency in golf, noting, “I got my handicap, when I was vice president, down to six,” and challenged Trump to a golf match—on the condition that Trump carries his own bag of clubs. Biden's handicap, listed as 6.7, was last updated in 2018, while Trump's 2.5 handicap was updated in 2021.

Trump dismissed Biden's handicap claim as “the biggest lie of all,” commenting: “I've seen your swing. I know your swing.” He then tried to close the golf discussion with “Let’s not act like children.”

Biden shot back, “You are a child.”

Both candidates have been questioned about their physical and mental fitness to lead the nation, making this exchange particularly pointed.

