Biden's Debate Fallout: Can He Recover in Time for 2024?

Following a disappointing debate performance, President Joe Biden's allies and Democratic strategists are in panic mode, questioning his fitness as the party's 2024 presidential nominee. With more than four months until the election, Biden's campaign team faces a challenging road ahead to regain confidence and counter Trump's resurgence.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 28-06-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 11:00 IST
President Joe Biden's allies aimed for a display of vigor and decisiveness during Thursday night's debate. Yet on the grandest political stage, the 81-year-old Democrat fell short of even modest expectations.

The 90-minute face-off culminated in disappointment, marked by Biden's repeated stumbles and inaudible moments, leading to widespread panic among Democratic faithful. Public and private murmurs question his suitability as the party's nominee against 78-year-old Donald Trump this fall.

Despite a rocky start, Biden's campaign remains hopeful, with millions yet to be spent and a history of bouncing back from tough debates. The President's gamble remains: can an 81-year-old politician with lackluster approval ratings block Trump's comeback?

