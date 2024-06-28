Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Communal Campaign Claims in Lok Sabha Polls

The Kerala Assembly witnessed a heated altercation regarding an alleged communal campaign during the Vadakara constituency's Lok Sabha polls. Opposition MLAs questioned whether an FIR was filed against former MLA K K Lathika. State Minister M B Rajesh claimed two cases were registered, but not against Lathika, who defended her post as non-communal.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-06-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 13:47 IST
Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Communal Campaign Claims in Lok Sabha Polls
The Kerala Assembly on Friday saw a flurry of heated exchanges during question hour concerning an alleged communal campaign in the Vadakara constituency amidst the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Opposition MLAs raised concerns about whether an FIR had been registered against former MLA K K Lathika for sharing an allegedly fake communal social media post.

State Minister M B Rajesh responded that two cases had been registered in connection with the communal posts, but none involving Lathika, who claimed her post aimed to counter communal hatred.

Rajesh further detailed that police investigations were ongoing, with Facebook profile details requested to aid the probe.

