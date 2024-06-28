Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Communal Campaign Claims in Lok Sabha Polls

The Kerala Assembly on Friday saw a flurry of heated exchanges during question hour concerning an alleged communal campaign in the Vadakara constituency amidst the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Opposition MLAs raised concerns about whether an FIR had been registered against former MLA K K Lathika for sharing an allegedly fake communal social media post.

State Minister M B Rajesh responded that two cases had been registered in connection with the communal posts, but none involving Lathika, who claimed her post aimed to counter communal hatred.

Rajesh further detailed that police investigations were ongoing, with Facebook profile details requested to aid the probe.

