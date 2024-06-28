Parliamentary Ruckus Over NEET Issue: Rijiju Blames Congress
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress for disrupting Lok Sabha proceedings by insisting on discussing the NEET issue instead of the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. Rijiju emphasized adherence to parliamentary conventions while Congress demanded prioritization of NEET discussions amid allegations of irregularities in the recent examination.
Country:
India
In a dramatic turn of events, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday lambasted the Congress party for impeding Lok Sabha proceedings by avoiding the scheduled debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, accusing them of undermining parliamentary conventions.
The political altercation erupted soon after the Lok Sabha adjournment occurred amidst opposition uproar demanding an exclusive discussion on the NEET issue before engaging in the Motion of Thanks debate.
Rijiju resolutely stated, "The government is open to discussions on any subject, but the Congress's tactic to obstruct parliamentary activities is deplorable. The long-standing traditions of parliamentary protocols are being blatantly ignored by them."
