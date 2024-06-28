Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress for Constitutional Missteps in Rajya Sabha

The BJP criticized the Congress in the Rajya Sabha for allegedly attacking the Constitution during its tenure in power. Highlighting changes in the Preamble, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi argued that Congress has consistently disrespected the Constitution. His speech faced disruptions and two adjournments due to opposition protests.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:36 IST
BJP Slams Congress for Constitutional Missteps in Rajya Sabha
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BJP on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, accusing the grand old party of undermining the Constitution whenever it held power. BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi cited several instances, including changes to the Preamble, to support his claims.

During the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Trivedi highlighted the Congress's newfound advocacy for protecting the Constitution, arguing that its past behavior showed disrespect in both letter and spirit. He touched on the Congress's assertion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no match for Jawahar Lal Nehru, agreeing but noting the differences in how they were chosen for leadership.

Trivedi also pointed to the opposition's optimism over BJP losses in Ayodhya and other constituencies tied to Lord Ram, suggesting that these parties fail to acknowledge Lord Ram's existence. His remarks led to frequent interruptions by opposition members and resulted in two adjournments in the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024