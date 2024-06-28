Xi Jinping Advocates Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence for Global Stability

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday underscored the enduring relevance of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence in addressing contemporary global conflicts. Speaking at a conference celebrating the 70th anniversary of Panchsheel, Xi emphasized China's intention to expand its influence in the Global South amidst ongoing tensions with Western powers.

The Five Principles, initially formulated in the 1954 Agreement on Trade and Intercourse between Tibet and India, were highlighted by Xi as foundational to international relations. He invoked their historic adoption by the Non-Aligned Movement in the 1960s and their alignment with the UN Charter, portraying them as crucial to global harmony.

In conjunction with this, Xi introduced the Global Security Initiative aimed at fostering a shared future for mankind. He also announced the establishment of a Global South Research Centre and various educational programs, including scholarships and training opportunities, to support South-South cooperation over the next five years.

