Rishi Sunak Responds to Racist Slur: 'It Hurts and Makes Me Angry'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has voiced his profound pain and anger after being the target of a racist slur, branding it as 'hurtful and infuriating'.

Sunak's comments came during a conversation with reporters on the campaign trail, where he recounted how his daughters had to endure hearing Reform UK activists, led by Nigel Farage, using offensive racial language against him.

'It hurts, and it makes me angry,' said the 44-year-old British Indian leader. He did not hold back, urging that the offensive terms be openly condemned and holding Farage accountable for fostering a culture of racism within his party. Farage later condemned the comments from his party's activists as 'appalling'.

