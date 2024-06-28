Voter Dynamics in Key Assembly By-Elections

In a significant political event, around 2.6 lakh voters are set to cast their ballots in the by-elections scheduled for July 10 across three key assembly constituencies, the election department reported on Friday.

The constituencies—Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh—are gearing up for a total of 2,59,340 eligible voters, inclusive of 3,923 service electors. Nalagarh leads with the highest voter count at 93,831, followed by Dehra with 84,694, and Hamirpur with 76,892 voters, according to the department's statement.

Dehra has the greatest number of service electors at 1,826. Special attention has been given to enable home-voting facilities for 1,576 voters aged above 85 and 423 persons with disabilities. Voting will take place at 315 polling stations, with Nalagarh hosting 121, Dehra 100, and Hamirpur 94.

