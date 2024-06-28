Left Menu

EU Leaders Swiftly Appoint New Top Officials Amid Global Uncertainty

The EU swiftly appointed Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa, and Kaja Kallas to top positions amid global tensions, particularly with the ongoing war in Ukraine and upcoming U.S. elections. Despite some opposition, the decision was expedited to ensure stability and address pressing global challenges.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:35 IST
EU Leaders Swiftly Appoint New Top Officials Amid Global Uncertainty
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's leaders made a rapid decision this week, appointing a new leadership team with Ursula von der Leyen as the President of the European Commission for a second term, Antonio Costa as the European Council President, and Kaja Kallas as the top diplomat. This stands in stark contrast to the contentious appointment process of 2019.

With the war raging in Ukraine and the U.S. facing pivotal elections that could bring back Donald Trump, the EU leaders felt the urgency to act swiftly. Though the appointments faced opposition from far-right politicians, the need for swift action prevailed.

Von der Leyen, who has faced criticism in the past, has managed to secure significant achievements in her first term, including a robust COVID-19 response and substantial support for Ukraine. Now, she, Costa, and Kallas must navigate through confirmation by the European Parliament, which has shifted rightward in recent elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024