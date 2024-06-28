EU Leaders Swiftly Appoint New Top Officials Amid Global Uncertainty

The European Union's leaders made a rapid decision this week, appointing a new leadership team with Ursula von der Leyen as the President of the European Commission for a second term, Antonio Costa as the European Council President, and Kaja Kallas as the top diplomat. This stands in stark contrast to the contentious appointment process of 2019.

With the war raging in Ukraine and the U.S. facing pivotal elections that could bring back Donald Trump, the EU leaders felt the urgency to act swiftly. Though the appointments faced opposition from far-right politicians, the need for swift action prevailed.

Von der Leyen, who has faced criticism in the past, has managed to secure significant achievements in her first term, including a robust COVID-19 response and substantial support for Ukraine. Now, she, Costa, and Kallas must navigate through confirmation by the European Parliament, which has shifted rightward in recent elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)