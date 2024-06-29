Steady Encroachment: Russian Advances and Escalating Tensions in Ukraine

In a relentless summer offensive, Russian troops are slowly but steadily advancing through Ukraine's defenses. This pushes the West to send new weapons and develop fresh strategies to reinforce Kyiv.

President Vladimir Putin has countered with threats of retaliation against the West, either directly or indirectly, further escalating the conflict.

This precarious cycle risks dangerous escalation and potential confrontation between Russia and NATO, as the war inches into its third year.

