Iran's Presidential Election: A Tight Race Amid Rising Tensions

Seesawing results from Iran's presidential election show a tight race between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili, making a runoff vote likely. The outcome hinges on voter turnout amid economic turmoil and regional conflicts, with the late President Ebrahim Raisi's position up for grabs.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-06-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 13:14 IST
Early results from Iran's presidential election, released Saturday, indicate a close contest between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili, suggesting a probable runoff vote. Neither candidate currently has a decisive lead.

Over 19 million votes were counted, with Pezeshkian securing 8.3 million and Jalili 7.18 million. Hard-line parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf received approximately 2.67 million votes, and Shiite cleric Mostafa Pourmohammadi garnered over 158,000 votes. The electorate faced limited choices, excluded women, and lacked international oversight. Economic struggles and regional tensions overshadow the election.

Iran continues to enrich uranium, heightening geopolitical stakes. Calls for an election boycott and a recent attack on a van carrying ballot boxes highlight the turbulent atmosphere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

