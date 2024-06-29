Iran's Presidential Election: A Tight Race Amid Rising Tensions

Early results from Iran's presidential election, released Saturday, indicate a close contest between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili, suggesting a probable runoff vote. Neither candidate currently has a decisive lead.

Over 19 million votes were counted, with Pezeshkian securing 8.3 million and Jalili 7.18 million. Hard-line parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf received approximately 2.67 million votes, and Shiite cleric Mostafa Pourmohammadi garnered over 158,000 votes. The electorate faced limited choices, excluded women, and lacked international oversight. Economic struggles and regional tensions overshadow the election.

Iran continues to enrich uranium, heightening geopolitical stakes. Calls for an election boycott and a recent attack on a van carrying ballot boxes highlight the turbulent atmosphere.

