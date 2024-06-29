Prominent BJP Leader Ramesh Rathod Passes Away at 57 Following Multi-Organ Failure

BJP leader and former Lok Sabha member from Adilabad, Ramesh Rathod, passed away at age 57 on Saturday due to multi-organ failure. He recently returned to Adilabad after receiving treatment in a Delhi hospital for kidney ailments, according to family sources. Rathod fell ill on Friday and was en route to Hyderabad for further medical attention when he passed away, the family added.

The funeral services will be held on Sunday. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, and Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with other leaders, expressed their condolences. Chief Minister Reddy acknowledged Rathod's lasting impact on politics, while Kishan Reddy highlighted his efforts in securing BJP's wins in recent elections. Chandrababu Naidu also remembered Rathod's notable service across multiple parties including TDP, BRS, and Congress before he joined BJP.

