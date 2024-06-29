Left Menu

Prominent BJP Leader Ramesh Rathod Passes Away at 57 Following Multi-Organ Failure

BJP leader and former Lok Sabha member from Adilabad, Ramesh Rathod, died at 57 due to multi-organ failure. Known for his contributions to politics and public service, Rathod recently returned to Adilabad after undergoing treatment in Delhi. His funeral is scheduled for Sunday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-06-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 16:23 IST
Prominent BJP Leader Ramesh Rathod Passes Away at 57 Following Multi-Organ Failure
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader and former Lok Sabha member from Adilabad, Ramesh Rathod, passed away at age 57 on Saturday due to multi-organ failure. He recently returned to Adilabad after receiving treatment in a Delhi hospital for kidney ailments, according to family sources. Rathod fell ill on Friday and was en route to Hyderabad for further medical attention when he passed away, the family added.

The funeral services will be held on Sunday. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, and Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with other leaders, expressed their condolences. Chief Minister Reddy acknowledged Rathod's lasting impact on politics, while Kishan Reddy highlighted his efforts in securing BJP's wins in recent elections. Chandrababu Naidu also remembered Rathod's notable service across multiple parties including TDP, BRS, and Congress before he joined BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024