BJP's Nabin Criticizes Rahul Gandhi as 'Part-Time Politician'
Nitin Nabin, BJP's national working president, criticizes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a 'part-time politician' for visiting Bihar only during elections and leaving afterwards. He accused Gandhi of disrespecting India in Germany. Nabin emphasized BJP's commitment to working continuously and projected electoral successes in West Bengal and Kerala.
BJP's national working president, Nitin Nabin, launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling him as a 'part-time politician.' Nabin accused Gandhi of only showing up in Bihar during elections and then leaving the country soon after the polling ended.
Addressing party workers, Nabin claimed that the BJP, unlike Gandhi, works tirelessly. He highlighted that during significant national events like parliament sessions, Gandhi was overseas in Germany, where he allegedly criticized the Indian government.
Nabin, who assumed his current role in December, asserted that the people have punished leaders like Gandhi and predicted that BJP will continue its electoral victories in upcoming state elections in West Bengal and Kerala.
