Left Menu

BJP's Nabin Criticizes Rahul Gandhi as 'Part-Time Politician'

Nitin Nabin, BJP's national working president, criticizes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a 'part-time politician' for visiting Bihar only during elections and leaving afterwards. He accused Gandhi of disrespecting India in Germany. Nabin emphasized BJP's commitment to working continuously and projected electoral successes in West Bengal and Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:32 IST
BJP's Nabin Criticizes Rahul Gandhi as 'Part-Time Politician'
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's national working president, Nitin Nabin, launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling him as a 'part-time politician.' Nabin accused Gandhi of only showing up in Bihar during elections and then leaving the country soon after the polling ended.

Addressing party workers, Nabin claimed that the BJP, unlike Gandhi, works tirelessly. He highlighted that during significant national events like parliament sessions, Gandhi was overseas in Germany, where he allegedly criticized the Indian government.

Nabin, who assumed his current role in December, asserted that the people have punished leaders like Gandhi and predicted that BJP will continue its electoral victories in upcoming state elections in West Bengal and Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025