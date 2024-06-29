Left Menu

Opposition Decries Unapproved Budget Proposal as Breach of Privilege

Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition, criticized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for issuing a government resolution without assembly approval, calling it a breach of privilege. He objected to the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme's GR issuance and accused the government of hurrying the process to outmaneuver the finance minister.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 17:18 IST
Vijay Wadettiwar
Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the assembly on Saturday for issuing a government resolution (GR) for a budget proposal without assembly approval, calling it a breach of privilege.

Wadettiwar objected to Shinde tabling a GR for the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, aimed at providing Rs 1,500 to women aged 21-60, claiming due legislative process was bypassed. He stated, "The budget proposal was tabled yesterday and it has to be approved by the legislature. The appropriation bill is approved by the governor following which a GR is issued. But the chief minister sidestepped the procedure. This is a breach of privilege of the legislature."

Speaking to reporters later, Wadettiwar accused the government of fooling women and rushing the GR to outmaneuver the finance minister. He added that Speaker Rahul Narwekar read out the GR without examining its legal aspects.

