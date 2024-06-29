Opposition Decries Unapproved Budget Proposal as Breach of Privilege

Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the assembly on Saturday for issuing a government resolution (GR) for a budget proposal without assembly approval, calling it a breach of privilege.

Wadettiwar objected to Shinde tabling a GR for the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, aimed at providing Rs 1,500 to women aged 21-60, claiming due legislative process was bypassed. He stated, "The budget proposal was tabled yesterday and it has to be approved by the legislature. The appropriation bill is approved by the governor following which a GR is issued. But the chief minister sidestepped the procedure. This is a breach of privilege of the legislature."

Speaking to reporters later, Wadettiwar accused the government of fooling women and rushing the GR to outmaneuver the finance minister. He added that Speaker Rahul Narwekar read out the GR without examining its legal aspects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)