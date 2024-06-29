Left Menu

Iran's Runoff Election: Reformist Faces Hard-liner After Record Low Turnout

Iran will hold a runoff presidential election between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili after the lowest-ever poll turnout in the country's history. Pezeshkian needs to mobilize voters for the July 5 runoff amid widespread public discontent and frustration with the current political system.

Iran is set for a pivotal runoff presidential election, featuring a contest between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-line former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili. This follows the lowest-ever poll turnout in the nation's history, revealing deep-seated public discontent and frustration.

In a race that saw more than 60% of voters abstaining, Pezeshkian emerged victorious over three other candidates, including Jalili. Now, Pezeshkian's campaign faces the challenge of drawing voters to the July 5 runoff, as public anger hardens following years of economic hardship and protests under the Shiite theocracy.

Public apathy evidenced by over 1 million voided ballots and a 39.9% turnout reflects a wider rejection of the system. Despite the overwhelming disengagement, the runoff carries significant weight, with Jalili advocating hard-line views that could further destabilize Iran's political landscape amidst ongoing regional tensions.

