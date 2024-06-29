Kristen Michal to Replace Kaja Kallas as Estonia's New Prime Minister

In a significant political shift, Estonia's centre-right Reform Party has appointed Kristen Michal, the current Climate Minister, to succeed Kaja Kallas as the new prime minister. The unanimous decision emerged from a closed-door meeting held on Saturday, only two days after Kallas was nominated as the European Union's new foreign policy chief.

Kallas, who became Estonia's first female prime minister in January 2021, has led the Reform Party to a sweeping victory in the March 2023 general election. She proposed an extraordinary party meeting to elect her successor on July 14, paving the way for Michal's leadership.

Michal's appointment will need the approval of President Alar Karis and the 101-seat Riigikogu, where the coalition holds a secure majority. Michal has been serving as Climate Minister since April of last year and has promised to focus on national security and economic competitiveness as prime minister.

