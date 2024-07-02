Left Menu

Union Minister Anupriya Patel Urges Rahul Gandhi to Stick to Facts in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Anupriya Patel emphasized the importance of sticking to factual statements in Lok Sabha, urging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to uphold this standard. Gandhi, in his maiden speech as Opposition leader, criticized BJP on communal grounds. Patel defended EVMs against Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's allegations.

Updated: 02-07-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 16:48 IST
Rahul Gandhi
Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Tuesday underscored the need for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to base his statements on facts in Lok Sabha, given his role as the leader of the opposition.

Making his initial address as the opposition leader, Gandhi fiercely criticized the BJP, accusing it of fostering communal divisions.

Commenting on Gandhi's address, Patel remarked, 'He is the voice of the opposition. As the leader, he must present factual information in the House.' This was during her interaction with reporters at a local event.

On Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's remarks about EVMs in Lok Sabha, Patel stated, 'Our party stands by the Indian Constitution, which affirms that EVMs produce 'Raja rupi jansevak' (King-like public servant),' without elaboration.

Participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Yadav expressed enduring distrust in EVMs, even if he were to win all seats.

Regarding Yadav's commentary on BJP's loss in Ayodhya, Patel asserted, 'The opposition must recognize the nation's trust in Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighted by the NDA's third consecutive victory.'

Patel attended a program honoring the birth anniversary of Sonelal Patel, organized by her party, Apna Dal (Sonelal).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

