Manipur Crisis Ignored in President's Address, MP Akoijam Voices Outrage

In a passionate address, Lok Sabha member A Bimol Akoijam criticized President Droupadi Murmu's omission of Manipur's ongoing ethnic violence from her speech to Parliament. Akoijam, representing Inner Manipur, condemned the government for its inaction and highlighted the dire conditions faced by 60,000 individuals in relief camps.

Speaking late Monday night, the first-time Congress MP drew attention to the state's severe humanitarian crisis. 'Our prime minister remains silent, not even uttering a word, and the President's address failed to mention this. This silence is not normal,' Akoijam asserted.

He detailed the tragic circumstances in Manipur, where over 200 people have died, and described a civil war-like environment with armed individuals defending their villages amid the state's inaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)