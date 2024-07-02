Left Menu

Manipur Crisis Ignored in President's Address, MP Akoijam Voices Outrage

Lok Sabha member A Bimol Akoijam expressed his disappointment at the lack of mention of Manipur's ethnic violence in President Droupadi Murmu's address. Highlighting the plight of 60,000 people in relief camps, Akoijam criticized both the prime minister and the president for their silence on the issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 16:51 IST
Manipur Crisis Ignored in President's Address, MP Akoijam Voices Outrage
A Bimol Akoijam
  • Country:
  • India

In a passionate address, Lok Sabha member A Bimol Akoijam criticized President Droupadi Murmu's omission of Manipur's ongoing ethnic violence from her speech to Parliament. Akoijam, representing Inner Manipur, condemned the government for its inaction and highlighted the dire conditions faced by 60,000 individuals in relief camps.

Speaking late Monday night, the first-time Congress MP drew attention to the state's severe humanitarian crisis. 'Our prime minister remains silent, not even uttering a word, and the President's address failed to mention this. This silence is not normal,' Akoijam asserted.

He detailed the tragic circumstances in Manipur, where over 200 people have died, and described a civil war-like environment with armed individuals defending their villages amid the state's inaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024