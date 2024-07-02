Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Calls for Unity, Warns Leaders of Consequences

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday called for unity among MLAs and MPs from his community, urging them to fight for reservation under the OBC category or face severe consequences in the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Addressing reporters, Jarange announced plans to organize peaceful rallies across all districts in Maharashtra from July 6 to 13, advocating strongly for the quota demand.

'Leaders of the Maratha community should show solidarity at these rallies for Maratha reservation. They must push for the implementation of the draft notification of 'Sage Soyare' (blood relatives) and the historical Hyderabad and Satara gazettes that identify Marathas as Kunbis,' he said. Jarange has been a prominent figure in protests demanding the recognition of Kunbis as "sage soyare" (blood relatives) of Marathas, advocating for their inclusion under the OBC grouping.

'Non-supportive Maratha leaders will face the consequences in the upcoming Assembly elections,' he added.

Political analysts suggest that polarisation of Maratha votes has recently favoured the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Lok Sabha elections, adversely affecting the BJP's standing.

Furthermore, Jarange accused Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal of rallying OBC leaders against Maratha reservation. Jarange claimed he was offered various positions to drop his agitation but insists he will not be swayed. 'The government seems reluctant to fulfil our demands, so our fight will persist,' he emphasized. Earlier this year, amidst ongoing protests, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a bill granting 10 per cent reservation for Marathas in education and government jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)