Left Menu

Finance Minister Calls Out Tamil Nadu MP Over Irresponsible Prohibition Plea

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized VCK MP Thol Thirumavalavan during the Lok Sabha debate, urging him to address the spurious liquor issue in Tamil Nadu that recently claimed 56 lives. Sitharaman pointed out the inconsistency of his request for a nationwide prohibition while his allied party governs the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:20 IST
Finance Minister Calls Out Tamil Nadu MP Over Irresponsible Prohibition Plea
Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday criticized Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) member Thol Thirumavalavan during the Lok Sabha debate, urging him to 'preach' prohibition in his home state of Tamil Nadu, where 56 people recently died from consuming spurious liquor.

The VCK MP, an ally of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK government, raised the drug abuse issue. Intervening, Sitharaman said Thirumavalavan's request for the Union government to enforce nationwide prohibition was noble but pointed out the contradiction as his allied party governs Tamil Nadu. She noted the rampant drug abuse in Tamil Nadu and urged action there first.

The recent hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district resulted in over 56 deaths and several hospitalizations, prompting criticism of the DMK from AIADMK and BJP, who call for a CBI probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024