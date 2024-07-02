Finance Minister Calls Out Tamil Nadu MP Over Irresponsible Prohibition Plea

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday criticized Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) member Thol Thirumavalavan during the Lok Sabha debate, urging him to 'preach' prohibition in his home state of Tamil Nadu, where 56 people recently died from consuming spurious liquor.

The VCK MP, an ally of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK government, raised the drug abuse issue. Intervening, Sitharaman said Thirumavalavan's request for the Union government to enforce nationwide prohibition was noble but pointed out the contradiction as his allied party governs Tamil Nadu. She noted the rampant drug abuse in Tamil Nadu and urged action there first.

The recent hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district resulted in over 56 deaths and several hospitalizations, prompting criticism of the DMK from AIADMK and BJP, who call for a CBI probe.

