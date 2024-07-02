U.S. Housing Crisis, Trump's Immunity, and Biden's Campaign Jitters: Domestic News Roundup

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US voters press Congress candidates to fix housing crisis

From suburban New York to rural Montana, candidates for U.S. Congress are getting an earful from voters stressed by stratospheric housing costs, interviews with Democratic and Republican campaigns and Reuters/Ipsos polling showed. At campaign stops in his New York state district, Democratic U.S. Representative Pat Ryan said in an interview that people regularly complain about having trouble finding a house or apartment they can afford. He is seeking to hold his seat, one of a couple dozen tight races his party must win in the Nov. 5 elections if it is to capture a majority in the House of Representatives.

US Supreme Court leaves Judge Tanya Chutkan to parse Trump immunity

The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity leaves Judge Tanya Chutkan to determine how much of the federal criminal case involving Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 election can survive. The 6-3 ruling on Monday, with the court's conservatives in the majority, declared that Trump has broad protection from criminal prosecution for actions that fell within his official responsibilities as president under the U.S. Constitution.

Trump to seek overturn of NY hush money conviction after immunity ruling -NYT

Donald Trump's lawyers plan to ask that his May conviction on criminal charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star be set aside due to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling this week on presidential immunity, according to the New York Times. The Times, citing a person with knowledge of the matter, on Monday said the letter seeking permission to file the motion would not be made public until later on Tuesday at the earliest and comes ahead of sentencing scheduled for July 11.

Biden campaign tries to soothe panicked donors in tense phone calls

U.S. President Joe Biden's reelection team held difficult phone calls on Sunday and Monday with important campaign funders who questioned whether the 81-year-old Democrat should stay in the presidential race and why they should keep donating after his dismal debate performance last week. The campaign's National Finance Committee held a hastily scheduled call with hundreds of top Democratic donors and people who raise money for Biden's campaign on Monday evening to tamp down panic, according to multiple sources familiar with the call.

Tipped off: American consumers grapple with tip creep

When Ted Rossman was at Newark Airport in New Jersey the other day, he got a shock along with his sandwich. Rossman, a senior industry analyst for financial information site Bankrate, went to a self-serve kiosk for a snack before a flight, scanned the item himself, and was asked for a tip.

Biden and Democratic allies raise $264 million in second quarter

U.S. President Joe Biden's campaign and its Democratic allies raised $264 million in the second quarter, including $127 million in June and a record "grassroots" fundraising haul on the day of Biden's disastrous debate against Donald Trump, Biden's campaign said. The Democratic president's re-election effort has $240 million in cash on hand, the campaign said.

US Supreme Court rules Trump has broad immunity from prosecution

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that Donald Trump cannot be prosecuted for actions that were within his constitutional powers as president in a landmark decision recognizing for the first time any form of presidential immunity from prosecution. The justices, in a 6-3 ruling authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, threw out a lower court's decision that had rejected Trump's claim of immunity from federal criminal charges involving his efforts to undo his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. The six conservative justices were in the majority, while its three liberal members dissented.

Biden warns Supreme Court presidential immunity ruling is 'dangerous precedent'

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity set a "dangerous precedent" that could turn presidents into kings and called on the American people to "dissent" by rejecting Donald Trump in November's election. In clear, measured remarks from the White House, Biden said the court decision meant Trump was highly unlikely to go on trial before the Nov. 5 election for his role in seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and warned it could turn U.S. presidents into kings.

US court decision casts shadow on diversity venture capital funding

Just weeks after a U.S. appeals court blocked a Black-owned venture capitalist from funding women-of-color-led businesses, the ruling has had a chilling effect across the small industry of diversity-focused venture capital funds, according to founders, investors and lawyers who spoke to Reuters. The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in early June found an anti-affirmative action group's lawsuit that accused Fearless Fund of discrimination would likely succeed, reversing a judge's decision to allow the firm to continue making grants while the case proceeded.

White House takes steps to protect workers from extreme heat

The administration of President Joe Biden took steps on Tuesday to protect workers and communities from the deadly effects of extreme heat including proposing the first-ever rule on the matter from the Department of Labor. WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

