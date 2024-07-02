"Jiske darshan hote hai uske pradarshan nahi hote hai": PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Hindus

Responding to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Hindu Community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that today there is a conspiracy to falsely accuse Hindus of being violent and this country will not forget it for centuries. Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said that "Jiske darshan hote hai uske pradarshan nahi hote hai" (the deity who is worshipped and sought, their depiction is not used to gain publicity).

"Today, there is a conspiracy to falsely accuse Hindus, a serious conspiracy is unfolding. It has been said that Hindus are violent. This is your culture, this is your character, this is your thinking, this is your hatred. These are the actions against Hindus in this country. This country will not forget it for centuries," PM Modi said. "They had announced the destruction of the concept of 'Shakti' in Hindus. Which power you are talking about that you want to destroy? This country has been a devotee of 'Shakti' for centuries. Bengal worships Mother Durga. Are you speaking against this power? These are the people who tried to coin the term 'Hindu terrorism'. Their associates compared Hinduism to diseases like dengue and malaria. This country will never forgive them. Under a well-thought-out conspiracy, their entire ecosystem has made it fashionable to degrade, insult, and mock Hindu traditions," he added.

The Prime Minister said that insult of gods and goddesses by the opposition is hurting 1.4 billion people in this country. "We have been taught since childhood that every form is a manifestation of God. No form of God exists for personal gain. The insult of our gods and goddesses is hurting 1.4 billion people in this country. The country cannot forgive the mockery of the forms of God for personal political gain. Watching the scenes of yesterday's assembly, now Hindu society will have to think whether this is a preparation for some experiment," PM Modi said in the Lok Sabha.

Yesterday, during the motion of thanks for the President's address, Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP-led government and alleged there has been "a systematic attack" on the idea of India. "There has been a systematic and full-scale assault on the idea of India, the Constitution and on the people who resisted the attack on the Constitution. Many of us were personally attacked. Some of the leaders are still in jail. Anyone who resisted the idea of concentration of power and wealth, aggression on poor and Dalits and minorities was crushed...I was attacked by the order of Government of India, by the order of the Prime Minister of India...The most enjoyable part of it was the 55 hours of interrogation by ED...," he alleged.

He also teamed the Hindu symbol 'Abhayamudra' which gestures fearlessness, reassurance and safety, as the symbol of the Congress party. "Abhayamudra is the symbol of Congress...The Abhayamudra is the gesture of fearlessness, is the gesture of reassurance and safety, which dispels fear and accords divine protection and bliss in Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism and other Indian religions...All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear...But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth...Aap Hindu ho hi nahi," the Congress leader said. (ANI)

