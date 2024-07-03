Hemant Soren Set to Reclaim Jharkhand's Top Post Amid Political Shifts
Hemant Soren, the JMM executive president, is expected to be reinstated as Jharkhand's Chief Minister for the third time. This follows a consensus among legislators of the party-led alliance. His predecessor, Champai Soren, is likely to resign soon. This political move highlights the ongoing shifts and alliances within Jharkhand's political landscape.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Hemant Soren, the executive president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), is poised to become the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time. Party sources indicated that there is a strong consensus among the legislators of the alliance in favor of this decision.
Champai Soren, who assumed office as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2 following Hemant Soren's arrest, is expected to step down shortly. He has already sought an appointment with Governor CP Radhakrishnan and is scheduled to meet him at 7.30 pm.
The party's decision to re-elect Hemant Soren was made during a comprehensive meeting at Champai Soren's residence, attended by key leaders and MLAs of the alliance. The move comes after Hemant's release from jail on June 28, following nearly five months of imprisonment related to a money laundering case. Critics, including BJP figures, have raised concerns over the JMM's internal politics and the roles of non-family members in leadership positions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Highlights Tribal and Poor Development Efforts
BJP Aims for Clean Sweep in Jharkhand Elections, Targets Incumbent 'Corrupt' Government
Congress Brainstorming in Delhi for Jharkhand Elections
Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Vows to Transform Burudih Dam into National Tourist Hub
Hemant Soren Staked Claim to Form Jharkhand Government After Champai Soren's Resignation