Hemant Soren Set to Reclaim Jharkhand's Top Post Amid Political Shifts

In a significant political development, Hemant Soren, the executive president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), is poised to become the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time. Party sources indicated that there is a strong consensus among the legislators of the alliance in favor of this decision.

Champai Soren, who assumed office as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2 following Hemant Soren's arrest, is expected to step down shortly. He has already sought an appointment with Governor CP Radhakrishnan and is scheduled to meet him at 7.30 pm.

The party's decision to re-elect Hemant Soren was made during a comprehensive meeting at Champai Soren's residence, attended by key leaders and MLAs of the alliance. The move comes after Hemant's release from jail on June 28, following nearly five months of imprisonment related to a money laundering case. Critics, including BJP figures, have raised concerns over the JMM's internal politics and the roles of non-family members in leadership positions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)