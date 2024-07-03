Left Menu

Hemant Soren Set to Reclaim Jharkhand's Top Post Amid Political Shifts

Hemant Soren, the JMM executive president, is expected to be reinstated as Jharkhand's Chief Minister for the third time. This follows a consensus among legislators of the party-led alliance. His predecessor, Champai Soren, is likely to resign soon. This political move highlights the ongoing shifts and alliances within Jharkhand's political landscape.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:32 IST
Hemant Soren Set to Reclaim Jharkhand's Top Post Amid Political Shifts
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Hemant Soren, the executive president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), is poised to become the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time. Party sources indicated that there is a strong consensus among the legislators of the alliance in favor of this decision.

Champai Soren, who assumed office as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2 following Hemant Soren's arrest, is expected to step down shortly. He has already sought an appointment with Governor CP Radhakrishnan and is scheduled to meet him at 7.30 pm.

The party's decision to re-elect Hemant Soren was made during a comprehensive meeting at Champai Soren's residence, attended by key leaders and MLAs of the alliance. The move comes after Hemant's release from jail on June 28, following nearly five months of imprisonment related to a money laundering case. Critics, including BJP figures, have raised concerns over the JMM's internal politics and the roles of non-family members in leadership positions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024