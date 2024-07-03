DCW Members Dismiss Ex-Chief Swati Maliwal's Allegations as 'Malicious'

In a dramatic twist, two members of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday dismissed as 'malicious' the allegations made by former chief Swati Maliwal against the AAP government. The members, Firdos Khan and Kiran Negi, urged Maliwal to refrain from exploiting the plight of over 700 women, who have not received their salaries since November 2023, for political gains.

While defending Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government, the duo lashed out at Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, accusing him of withholding funds deliberately to undermine the commission's work. This accusation followed Maliwal's recent letter to Kejriwal, where she blamed the government for systematically dismantling the DCW after her resignation in January.

Emphasizing the continuous support of Kejriwal's administration, Khan and Negi highlighted that the AAP government has always stood by the DCW against systemic attacks. They called on Maliwal to direct her criticism towards the Lieutenant Governor and not the elected government, which they claim has always promoted and empowered the commission.

