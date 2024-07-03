Kerala Political Tensions: Congress and SFI Clash over Alleged Assault

The political atmosphere in Kerala heated up on Wednesday as the opposition Congress accused the ruling CPI(M)'s student faction, SFI, of assaulting Kerala Students Union (KSU) leaders and attacking party MLA M Vincent.

Following these allegations, the KSU, Congress's student wing, staged a protest march to the Secretariat, condemning the police inaction and the subsequent booking of MLAs Vincent and Chandy Oommen and KSU activists for the violent clashes outside Sreekaryam police station between July 2 and July 3.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan slammed the SFI, labeling it a 'gang of criminals' and alleged police protection for the perpetrators. The police also filed an FIR against some SFI activists and separately against Congress MLAs and KSU activists for injuries caused during the clashes.

