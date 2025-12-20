Left Menu

Azam Warsak Residents Demand Action in Protest March

Residents of Azam Warsak in Lower South Waziristan rallied in protest, marching toward Wana demanding action to improve security. They voiced concerns over bombings, killings, and displacement, urging authorities for peace restoration in the area. The protest ended after three hours amid ongoing negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 13:15 IST
Azam Warsak Residents Demand Action in Protest March
Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bid to draw attention to their plight, residents of Azam Warsak, located in the remote Birmal tehsil of Pakistan's Lower South Waziristan, initiated a long march on Friday. The protest targeted the deteriorating law and order situation in the region, as reported by Dawn.

The diverse group of marchers included tribal elders, the youth, members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), and political and social activists. Their destination was Wana, where a sit-in protest was held to press local authorities for decisive action on the pervasive insecurity jeopardizing public safety.

The demonstration, which affected local traffic, prompted police officials to take precautionary security measures, including the installment of barbed wire and placing officers on high alert. Protesters presented a list of 10 demands during talks with district administrators, highlighting concerns about frequent bomb blasts and targeted violence, which has fostered widespread fear and economic disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025