Azam Warsak Residents Demand Action in Protest March
Residents of Azam Warsak in Lower South Waziristan rallied in protest, marching toward Wana demanding action to improve security. They voiced concerns over bombings, killings, and displacement, urging authorities for peace restoration in the area. The protest ended after three hours amid ongoing negotiations.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a bid to draw attention to their plight, residents of Azam Warsak, located in the remote Birmal tehsil of Pakistan's Lower South Waziristan, initiated a long march on Friday. The protest targeted the deteriorating law and order situation in the region, as reported by Dawn.
The diverse group of marchers included tribal elders, the youth, members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), and political and social activists. Their destination was Wana, where a sit-in protest was held to press local authorities for decisive action on the pervasive insecurity jeopardizing public safety.
The demonstration, which affected local traffic, prompted police officials to take precautionary security measures, including the installment of barbed wire and placing officers on high alert. Protesters presented a list of 10 demands during talks with district administrators, highlighting concerns about frequent bomb blasts and targeted violence, which has fostered widespread fear and economic disruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nepal's Interim PM Affirms Commitment to March Election Amidst Security Concerns
White House Livestream Hacked? Mysterious Investment Video Sparks Security Concerns
Shipping Giants Reevaluate Suez Canal Routes Amid Security Concerns
India Resumes Dhaka Visa Operations Amid Security Concerns
Japan's Nuclear Debate Reignites Amid Security Concerns