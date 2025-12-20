Azam Warsak Residents Demand Action in Protest March

In a bid to draw attention to their plight, residents of Azam Warsak, located in the remote Birmal tehsil of Pakistan's Lower South Waziristan, initiated a long march on Friday. The protest targeted the deteriorating law and order situation in the region, as reported by Dawn.

The diverse group of marchers included tribal elders, the youth, members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), and political and social activists. Their destination was Wana, where a sit-in protest was held to press local authorities for decisive action on the pervasive insecurity jeopardizing public safety.

The demonstration, which affected local traffic, prompted police officials to take precautionary security measures, including the installment of barbed wire and placing officers on high alert. Protesters presented a list of 10 demands during talks with district administrators, highlighting concerns about frequent bomb blasts and targeted violence, which has fostered widespread fear and economic disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)