Hemant Soren Set to Return as Jharkhand CM After Champai Soren's Resignation
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren resigned, paving the way for Hemant Soren to stake claim to form the government. The ruling coalition unanimously elected Hemant Soren as the JMM legislature party leader. Hemant Soren, recently released on bail from a money laundering case, is set to return as CM.
- Country:
- India
In a major political development, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren tendered his resignation on Wednesday. As a result, JMM leader Hemant Soren approached Governor CP Radhakrishnan to claim the formation of the new government.
The decision came after a meeting of ruling coalition leaders and MLAs at Champai Soren's residence, where they unanimously selected Hemant Soren as the JMM legislature party leader.
"I have resigned as per the decision of the JMM-led alliance. Our alliance remains strong," Champai Soren stated post-resignation. Hemant Soren had resigned earlier this year and was recently released from jail after being granted bail in a money laundering case.
