UN Calls for Positive Evolution in Imran Khan's Political Situation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed a desire to see a more positive evolution in the current situation of Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan. His comments come days after a UN panel concluded that the legal cases against Khan were politically motivated.

Khan, aged 71, has been incarcerated since August last year following his sentencing in the Toshakhana corruption case. Although his Toshakhana sentence was suspended and he was acquitted in the cipher case, he remains convicted for violating the Iddat period in his marriage to Bushra Bibi.

The UN's call for a positive change in Khan's situation has added to growing international support, which could challenge the Pakistani government's stance that Khan's legal troubles are internal matters. The Pakistan government continues to assert that Khan's trials were fair and transparent.

