Modi Government Forms Key Cabinet Committees

The Modi government on Wednesday announced the formation of several vital cabinet committees. These groups constitute the nation's top decision-making bodies for security, economic, and political affairs.

The committees include ministers from both the BJP and its NDA partners, featuring prominent leaders like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. These members will play crucial roles in shaping India's future policies and governance.

Special invitees were also named to specific committees, such as Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, underscoring a diverse and inclusive approach to government decision-making.

