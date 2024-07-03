Left Menu

Engineer Rashid Faces EC Scrutiny Over Discrepancy in Poll Expenditure

The Election Commission has issued a notice to newly-elected MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, asking him to address discrepancies in his poll expenditure for the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency. Rashid, currently in jail for terror funding, claimed his expenses were Rs 2.10 lakh, but EC observers noted Rs 13.78 lakh. A failure to comply could lead to disqualification.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:30 IST
Engineer Rashid Faces EC Scrutiny Over Discrepancy in Poll Expenditure
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has raised concerns over newly-elected MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, in jail for terror funding. The EC issued a notice addressing a significant disparity in his election expenditure report for the Baramulla constituency.

The deputy district election officer in Baramulla flagged the discrepancy on Tuesday. Rashid's reported expenditure stood at Rs 2.10 lakh, while a shadow register maintained by observers recorded Rs 13.78 lakh. The EC requested Rashid or his representative to appear before the district expenditure monitoring committee within two days to resolve the issue.

Rashid, detained in Tihar Jail since 2019 on terror funding charges, was granted a two-hour custody parole to take oath as a Lok Sabha member on July 5. His party claims that only Rs 2.10 lakh was officially spent, asserting that volunteer expenses are not accountable by the party. Non-compliance with the reporting requirements could lead to Rashid's disqualification under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024