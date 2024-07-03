Left Menu

Police Intervene to Prevent BJP-Congress Clash in Pune

Police on Wednesday detained BJP workers heading towards the Congress office in Pune to prevent a potential clash amid escalating tensions. The tensions arose after BJP's Pune city president Dhiraj Ghate put up hoardings condemning Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Hindus. Timely police action averted the clash while security was beefed up in the Shivaji Nagar area.

Police on Wednesday averted a potential clash by detaining BJP workers heading towards the Congress office in Pune amid escalating tensions.

The confrontation began when BJP's Pune city president Dhiraj Ghate erected hoardings condemning Rahul Gandhi's comments on Hindus.

Pune city Congress president Arvind Shinde retaliated by alleging Ghate relies on police protection out of fear for his life.

Shinde also condemned remarks made by right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide about women's attire.

BJP workers, angered by Shinde's jibe, marched towards Congress Bhavan in Shivaji Nagar, prompting Congress activists to assemble at their office.

However, a timely intervention by the police prevented the situation from escalating.

''We detained BJP workers en route to the Congress office to avoid any untoward incidents,'' stated Sandip Singh Gill, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1).

Security measures in Shivaji Nagar have been tightened with additional personnel deployed.

Earlier, at a June 30 event during the 'wari' pilgrimage procession in Pune, Bhide had commented that women wearing ''dress material'' should not participate in the 'Vat Savitri' puja and made remarks allegedly demeaning India's independence.

