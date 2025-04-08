Germany Temporarily Halts Refugee Admissions Amidst Political Tensions

Germany has temporarily halted the admission of refugees through a United Nations resettlement program, according to the dpa news agency. The announcement comes as Germany navigates complex government coalition negotiations where migration is a pivotal issue.

The conservative CDU/CSU bloc demands a tougher stance on asylum seekers to counter surging support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and in response to recent violent incidents involving refugees. An initial agreement in coalition talks, yet to be finalized, signals an end to voluntary federal refugee programs wherever feasible.

This year, Germany intended to allocate 6,560 places for refugees within an EU resettlement scheme, targeting individuals from nations such as Egypt, Jordan, and Kenya. The future of these plans remains uncertain amid ongoing political discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)