Neiphiu Rio Reaffirms NDPP-BJP Alliance Despite Lok Sabha Setback

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday confirmed that despite setbacks, the alliance between the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains intact and strong. This follows their failure to secure the lone Lok Sabha seat in the northeastern state.

However, Rio, who also serves as the NDPP president, attributed the party's loss to its alliance with BJP, a party accused of mistreating religious minorities, including Christians. The BJP-NDPP consensus candidate was defeated by Congress in the Christian-majority state.

Addressing reporters at a felicitation event for NDPP's successful civic poll candidates, Rio stated, "Our alliance is normal and strong as it is." Rio emphasized that the NDPP will not compromise on the state's cultural and religious heritage and urged Naga people to reinforce the regional party. Additionally, Rio lauded the party's civic poll success, winning 153 out of 278 wards across 25 civic bodies in 10 districts, and expressed confidence in the elected members' commitment to urban development.

