Putin and Xi Strengthen Ties at SCO Summit in Kazakhstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping reunited in Kazakhstan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, marking their second meeting in as many months. The summit aims to counter Western alliances and bolster multipolarity.

The gathering, hosted by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, saw participation from various global leaders including Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Iran's acting President Mohammad Mokhbar. The presence of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted the international significance of the summit.

Putin's agenda focuses on demonstrating Russia's global connectivity amidst Western sanctions over the Ukraine invasion. Highlighting strong Sino-Russian ties, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a fair, multipolar world order. The summit also stressed security cooperation, with terrorism being a primary concern amidst recent attacks in Russia.

