Netanyahu and Biden to Discuss Ceasefire Proposals from Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden are scheduled to discuss potential ceasefire proposals from Hamas. This conversation comes amid a nearly nine-month-long conflict in Gaza. Netanyahu is also set to confer with his team regarding the ceasefire options.
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:09 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden will speak later on Thursday, Israel's Kan public broadcaster reported, citing a diplomatic source.
Netanyahu is due to confer with his own team about proposals from Hamas on a possible ceasefire deal to pause the nearly nine-month war in Gaza.
