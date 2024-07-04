Hezbollah Launches Over 200 Rockets at Israeli Military Bases in Retaliation
The Lebanese Hezbollah group has fired over 200 rockets at Israeli military bases in retaliation for the killing of its senior commander. The attack, one of the largest in the ongoing conflict, has raised tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border. The US and France are working to prevent an escalation.
The Lebanese Hezbollah group has launched over 200 rockets targeting multiple Israeli military bases, escalating the ongoing conflict between the two sides. This substantial attack comes in response to the recent killing of Mohammad Naameh Nasser, a senior Hezbollah commander, by Israeli forces.
The assault, executed with Katyusha and Falaq rockets, hit northern Israel and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. The Israeli military has yet to respond to the aggressive move, which adds to the tension that has been building over recent weeks along the Lebanon-Israel border.
As the conflict intensifies, international concerns are on the rise. The US and France are making diplomatic efforts to prevent the situation from spiraling into a wider war, one that could have far-reaching consequences across the Arab world.
