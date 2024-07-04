Left Menu

Slovak Prime Minister's Assassination Attempt: New Terror Charges

The suspect in the May assassination attempt on Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico is now facing terror charges, according to Prosecutor General Maros Zilinka. Initially charged with attempted murder, the suspect, identified only as JC, faces new charges based on recently obtained evidence. Government officials believe a 'third party' might be involved.

PTI | Bratislava | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:07 IST
Slovak Prime Minister's Assassination Attempt: New Terror Charges
Robert Fico
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

The suspect in the attempted assassination of Slovakia's populist Prime Minister, Robert Fico, which took place in May, is now facing terror charges, according to the country's prosecutor general.

In a statement, Maros Zilinka indicated that the suspect, identified only as JC, initially charged with attempted murder, now faces additional charges based on evidence obtained during the ongoing investigation. However, specific details of the new evidence were not disclosed.

Government officials initially suspected the attack was politically motivated and executed by a 'lone wolf,' but later suggested a 'third party' could have been involved. Prime Minister Fico, who sustained multiple wounds from the May 15 attack in Handlova, is currently recovering at home. The assailant was promptly arrested and remains in custody. Fico, a controversial figure in Slovak politics, returned to power for the fourth time last year and has faced significant opposition to his pro-Russia and anti-American stance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024