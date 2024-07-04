Slovak Prime Minister's Assassination Attempt: New Terror Charges

The suspect in the attempted assassination of Slovakia's populist Prime Minister, Robert Fico, which took place in May, is now facing terror charges, according to the country's prosecutor general.

In a statement, Maros Zilinka indicated that the suspect, identified only as JC, initially charged with attempted murder, now faces additional charges based on evidence obtained during the ongoing investigation. However, specific details of the new evidence were not disclosed.

Government officials initially suspected the attack was politically motivated and executed by a 'lone wolf,' but later suggested a 'third party' could have been involved. Prime Minister Fico, who sustained multiple wounds from the May 15 attack in Handlova, is currently recovering at home. The assailant was promptly arrested and remains in custody. Fico, a controversial figure in Slovak politics, returned to power for the fourth time last year and has faced significant opposition to his pro-Russia and anti-American stance.

