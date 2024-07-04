Left Menu

India Calls for Global Unity Against Terrorism at SCO Summit

India urged the world to isolate countries that harbor terrorists at the SCO summit. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar echoed Prime Minister Modi's remarks, stressing the need for a decisive response against terrorism, radicalization, and the importance of unity for global peace and prosperity.

PTI | Astana | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:11 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, India called on the international community to isolate and expose countries that support terrorism. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks, emphasizing the need for a decisive response against terrorism and radicalization.

Jaishankar highlighted that unchecked terrorism poses a significant threat to both regional and global peace. He stressed the importance of isolating nations that provide safe havens to terrorists, notably hinting at Pakistan and China.

The minister pointed out India's efforts under its SCO presidency, such as organizing various cultural exchanges and conferences. He lauded the SCO's role in fostering unity and cooperation among member states, reaffirming India's commitment to these principles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

