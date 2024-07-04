India Calls for Global Unity Against Terrorism at SCO Summit

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, India called on the international community to isolate and expose countries that support terrorism. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks, emphasizing the need for a decisive response against terrorism and radicalization.

Jaishankar highlighted that unchecked terrorism poses a significant threat to both regional and global peace. He stressed the importance of isolating nations that provide safe havens to terrorists, notably hinting at Pakistan and China.

The minister pointed out India's efforts under its SCO presidency, such as organizing various cultural exchanges and conferences. He lauded the SCO's role in fostering unity and cooperation among member states, reaffirming India's commitment to these principles.

